WHISP (WHISP) Impormasyon

Web3 agents orchestration protocol that selects the most suitable agent for any given task and dynamically picks the best option from multiple agents in real-time, ensuring seamless and efficient execution of crypto operations. We see AI agents as the future of web3. Whispers is an open protocol that lets developers build, orchestrate, and embed AI agents making blockchain accessible for everyone.

Opisyal na Website: https://whsprs.ai/ Puting papel: https://whsprs.ai/docs