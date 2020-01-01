WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) Tokenomics
WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) Impormasyon
The Web3 Decision white paper introduces a comprehensive platform designed to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) and blockchain technology into everyday decision-making processes. This innovative project aims to provide a decentralized ecosystem that leverages smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to enhance decision-making capabilities for individuals and organizations.
Introduction Web3 Decision positions itself as a transformative force in the DeFi space, addressing the limitations of traditional decision-making models by offering a decentralized alternative. The platform is built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which ensures high-speed transactions and lower fees compared to other blockchain networks.
Vision and Mission The vision of Web3 Decision is to democratize decision-making by providing tools and resources accessible to everyone. The mission is to create a transparent, efficient, and decentralized ecosystem where users can leverage AI and blockchain technologies to make informed decisions. By doing so, Web3 Decision aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI, delivering innovative solutions that are transparent, safe, and efficient.
Key Features
Decentralized Decision-Making: The platform uses smart contracts to automate and secure decision-making processes. These self-executing contracts ensure trust and transparency. AI and ML Integration: By incorporating AI and ML algorithms, Web3 Decision analyzes large volumes of data to provide insights that aid decision-making. Transparency and Security: Blockchain technology ensures that all transactions and decisions are transparent and immutable, enhancing security and trust within the ecosystem. User-Friendly Interface: The platform is designed to be intuitive and easy to use, catering to both novice and experienced users. Components of Web3 Decision
Smart Contracts: These are central to Web3 Decision, enabling automated, trustless transactions and decisions without intermediaries. AI and ML Algorithms: These technologies analyze vast amounts of data to identify patterns and provide actionable insights. Decentralized Applications (DApps): The platform supports various DApps that enhance its functionality, from financial management tools to decision-making aids. Use Cases
Financial Decisions: Users can make informed investment decisions by leveraging AI-driven insights and blockchain transparency. Business Strategy: Organizations can use the platform to analyze market trends and optimize their business strategies. Personal Decisions: Individuals can use Web3 Decision for personal financial planning and other critical life decisions. Tokenomics The platform utilizes a native token, W3D, which serves multiple purposes:
Governance: Token holders can vote on key decisions affecting the platform, fostering a democratic ecosystem. Staking and Rewards: Users can stake their tokens to earn rewards and incentivize participation. Transaction Fees: W3D tokens are used to pay for transaction fees within the ecosystem, ensuring seamless operations. Roadmap The development of Web3 Decision is planned in several phases:
Q1 2025: Foundation and Community Growth Establish and expand community platforms on Discord, Telegram, and Twitter. Introduce special channels for discussions and token governance. Increase engagement with AMA sessions and exclusive events. List RWC Token on more decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and centralized exchanges (CEXs). Establish strategic partnerships with other crypto projects and influencers. Q2 2025: Ecosystem Development Introduce DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) for token holders to vote on major project decisions. Roll out advanced educational programs and content for token holders. Begin mentorship programs connecting experienced and new crypto investors. Develop and launch new use cases for the token in the ecosystem, such as staking or exclusive access to events. Q3 2025: Global Expansion and Scaling Implement a global marketing campaign to increase RWC Token's visibility. Target international communities and influencers. List RWC Token on major exchanges for increased liquidity and accessibility. Expand the reach of community-driven decisions and increase participation in governance. Q4 2025: Continuous Growth and Sustainability Focus on making RWC Token a sustainable project with long-term growth strategies. Provide regular updates to the community with transparent reports and project progress. Host global online and offline events, such as conferences or hackathons, to engage with the broader crypto ecosystem. Begin preparation for the next phase of the RWC Token project, including exploring new technological innovations and partnerships. Team and Partnerships The white paper highlights the experienced team behind Web3 Decision, comprising professionals with expertise in blockchain, AI, and finance. Strategic partnerships with other blockchain projects, AI developers, and financial institutions are crucial for the platform's success.
Community Involvement Web3 Decision emphasizes the importance of community participation. Through regular updates, feedback mechanisms, and reward systems, the platform ensures that its development aligns with the needs and preferences of its users.
Conclusion Web3 Decision aims to revolutionize decision-making by integrating DeFi, AI, and blockchain technologies. By providing a decentralized, transparent, and efficient platform, it empowers users to make better decisions and achieve their financial and personal goals.
WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng WEB3 DECISION (WEB3D) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga WEB3D token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang WEB3D token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni WEB3D, galugarin ang live na presyo ng WEB3D token!
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng WEB3D
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang WEB3D? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng WEB3D ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
Ang MEXC ay isa sa mga nangungunang crypto exchange sa mundo, na pinagkakatiwalaan ng milyun-milyong user sa buong mundo. Baguhan ka man o pro, ang MEXC ang iyong pinakamadaling paraan sa crypto.
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.