Ano ang Web (WEB)

The new ERC meme token, Web $WEB, emerged from an accidental Twitter leak on Web.x.ai, coinciding with similar leaks at grok.x.ai and ide.x.ai. This occurred just before the public release of Grok and Promptide, two other tokens associated with Elon Musk's XAI initiative. While the $GROK and $PROMPTIDE tokens have seen significant growth, or "mooning," in the cryptocurrency market, $WEB is now being spotlighted as the next potential hidden gem. Notably, $WEB boasts features like zero tax on transactions, and its liquidity has been burned and renounced, indicating a more decentralized and user-driven approach. This new token is poised to attract attention in the crypto community, riding on the wave of its predecessors' success and the intrigue sparked by its unconventional introduction to the market.

Web (WEB) Resource Opisyal na Website