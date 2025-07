Waterfall (WATER) Impormasyon

Waterfall is a highly scalable and highly decentralised BlockDAG EVM-compatible Layer 1 protocol. Waterfall was built based on Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) technology. It provides a high-performance ecosystem for developing decentralised applications (DApps).Waterfall challenges the trilemma of scalability, decentralisation and security by dramatically increasing scalability, rivalling and exceeding the scalability of conventional centralised platforms like VISA.

Opisyal na Website: https://waterfall.network Puting papel: https://waterfall.network/wp-content/themes/waterfall/downloads/Whitepaper.pdf