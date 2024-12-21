Wanchain Presyo (WAN)
Ang live na presyo ng Wanchain (WAN) ngayon ay 0.233547 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 46.35M USD. Ang presyo ng WAN na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Wanchain:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 2.29M USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Wanchain sa loob ng araw ay +3.95%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 198.44M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng WAN na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng WAN.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wanchain na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00888434.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wanchain na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0487676497.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wanchain na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0592375383.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Wanchain na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.05158766542289497.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00888434
|+3.95%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0487676497
|+20.88%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0592375383
|+25.36%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.05158766542289497
|+28.35%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Wanchain: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.76%
+3.95%
-18.98%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Wanchain seeks to link the present to the future, through the exploration and implementation of blockchain technology. Wanchain aims to build a distributed “bank”. Just as traditional banks are the infrastructure of the current financial framework, Wanchain seeks to build a new, distributed infrastructure of digital assets to form an improved, modern framework - an ambitious goal indeed. Wanchain connects and exchanges value between different blockchain ledgers in a distributed manner. It uses the latest cryptographic theories to build a non-proprietary cross-chain protocol and a distributed ledger that records both cross-chain and intra-chain transactions. Any blockchain network, whether a public, private or consortium chain, can integrate with Wanchain to establish connections between different ledgers and perform low cost inter-ledger asset transfers. The Wanchain ledger supports not only smart contracts, but also token exchange privacy protection. With Wanchain, any institution or individual can set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. Under the guarantee of “banks” based on the blockchain infrastructure, more people can participate in financial services based on digital assets. To describe it more accurately, Wanchain is a distributed super-financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain uses the Locked Account Generation Scheme to secure funds and keys when there are multiple parties involved. Based on Shamir’s Secret Sharing Scheme, it effectively breaks up a key into shares and distributes it to all included participants. The Storemen are responsible for maintaining and managing the appropriate key shares of the locked accounts for transactions. This method of key share distribution has a few benefits. Because Wanchain generates locked accounts through multi-party computations, there’s increased decentralization. And there’s more stability because you don’t need every key share to produce a signature for a locked account. If some of the Validators are offline, transactions can still be executed with a minimum number of shares. Finally, any transaction with a locked account is done via the original chain. This means that any chain can easily integrate and interact with Wanchain without the need for new transaction types or validators. The Wanchain Foundation is a non-profit organization primarily operating out of Singapore but also has a significant presence in Austin, TX. Wanchain was founded by Jack Lu, a respected player in the blockchain space. Before his current role, Lu co-founded Factom and started Wanglu Tech, a blockchain application development company. Wanglu Tech has been a primary contributor to the open-source Wanchain project. Dustin Byington serves as the Wanchain President. Byington is a blockchain veteran having founded Bitcoin College in 2014 as well as co-founding Tendermint, a software mechanism to securely and consistently replicate applications across machines. Byington also co-founded Satoshi Talent, a platform to connect blockchain entrepreneurs with developers. WAN tokens were initially distributed as ERC-20 tokens to ICO participants, but it’s now possible to exchange these for tokens on the Wanchain mainnet or buy them directly. It’s a common misconception that WAN is an ERC-20 coin. Wanchain is a pioneering and potentially disruptive project with its sights set on becoming a super financial market of the world. Although achieving its lofty goal(s) is going to require a lot more work, Wanchain is further along its roadmap than some projects. But there’s still a good bit of “in theory” going on here. As Wanchain is addressing the whole financial market, it has a number of competitors. Most notably Fusion, Pantos, Ark, and Qash; some may even consider big players the likes of Ripple, Stellar and Ethereum competitors. On the positive side, Wanchain has strong fundamentals, they’ve got a functional mainnet, the vitality of their use case is indisputable, the huge interest in their ICO showed a powerful vein of investor confidence, and the team has a track record of success.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.37133973
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.18450213
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.22186965
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.233547
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM1.0509615
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺8.21851893
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥36.53609268
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽24.04132818
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa INR
₹19.83748218
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp3,766.88656941
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱13.73957001
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.11.88287136
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$1.41996576
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.33397221
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳27.89952462
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦362.08659786
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴9.79029024
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs11.910897
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs64.98211728
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸122.59582671
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa THB
฿7.9873074
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$7.62063861
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.20785683
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$1.81466019
|1 WAN ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م2.34948282