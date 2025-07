Vox Royale (VXR) Impormasyon

Vox Royale is a dynamic, competitive game that incorporates an extensive range of blockchain mechanics, such as play-to-earn (P2E), wagering, revenue sharing, and staking. Built using Unity, it showcases low-poly voxel-style graphics, providing a distinctive and engaging visual experience. The game is designed for cross-platform play, ensuring accessibility and connectivity for a diverse player base across various devices. This approach not only enhances the gaming experience but also maximizes player interaction and enjoyment.

Opisyal na Website: https://voxroyale.xyz/ Puting papel: https://vox-royale.gitbook.io/vox-royale