VNST Stablecoin (VNST) Impormasyon

VNST is a stablecoin backed by the Basket of Stablecoins (BoS), ensuring its reserve, not tethered to any fiat currency. This independence adds reliability to the value of VNST, free from fluctuations tied to fiat currencies. VNST aims to provide a secure, reliable solution, offering diverse choices, convenience, and expanding applications for users in the Web3 industry in Vietnam and globally.

Opisyal na Website: https://vnst.io/en Puting papel: https://whitepaper.vnst.io/vnst/table-of-contents/vnst-whitepaper