Vertical AI (VERTAI) Impormasyon

Vertical AI is a no-code platform designed to make AI model fine-tuning and and dataset creation accessible to everyone. By providing an intuitive, browser-based interface, users will be able to create or import datasets, customize and deploy AI models, all without coding knowledge. Integrating decentralized compute networks (like Akash), Vertical AI will ensure efficient access to GPU power for training and hosting.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.verticalstudio.ai/ Puting papel: https://docs.verticalstudio.ai/