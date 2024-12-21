Verse Presyo (VERSE)
Ang live na presyo ng Verse (VERSE) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 4.19M USD. Ang presyo ng VERSE na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Verse:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 37.60K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Verse sa loob ng araw ay +2.35%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 25.31B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng VERSE na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng VERSE.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Verse na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Verse na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Verse na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Verse na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|+2.35%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-12.32%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|-10.78%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Verse: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.52%
+2.35%
-17.68%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
About VERSE Bitcoin.com's rewards and utility token VERSE accelerates global adoption of cryptocurrency in the self-custodial model through incentives and gamification. Since 2015, Bitcoin.com has been a global leader in introducing newcomers to Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. With over 50 million self-custody wallets created (as of Jun 2024) in its multichain DeFi-ready mobile app (the Bitcoin.com Wallet app), an award-winning news portal with over 2.5 million monthly readers, a wide range of educational resources, and 24-hour human support, Bitcoin.com is the world’s gateway to Bitcoin and beyond. By incentivizing and gamifying engagement in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem, VERSE supercharges Bitcoin.com’s mission to onboard the world to decentralized money and increase economic freedom. What makes VERSE different? VERSE is seamlessly integrated in the Bitcoin.com ecosystem and readily accessible to millions of users. Bitcoin.com attracts and retains millions of newcomers to crypto every year via its powerful brand, domain, and products. The ecosystem guides newcomers on their own individual journeys, enabling them to benefit from the rapidly expanding range of applications in crypto. What is the utility of VERSE token? VERSE can be earned by using products in Bitcoin.com’s ecosystem, held for discounts and perks, and used in apps and dApps. In late 2023, fxVERSE was deployed on Polygon, paving the way for a micro-rewards system. What are the key components of the Bitcoin.com VERSE ecosystem? At the heart of the ecosystem is the multichain Bitcoin.com Wallet app. Within the app, users can find a web3-enabled browser called Verse Explorer that allows for convenient interaction with a variety of dApps and web3 features. These include the multichain decentralized exchange Verse DEX, the Verse Voyager NFT collection and minting dApp, and a range of engaging dApps that are designed to educate users on how to safely interact with web3 products. How does the buy back and burn mechanism work? Bitcoin.com buys VERSE on the open market through Bitcoin.com’s decentralized exchange Verse DEX, third-party DEXs, centralized exchanges, or in Over-The-Counter trades. This VERSE is then sent to the Verse Burn Engine, where it accumulates until a burn is triggered (anyone can trigger a burn). What is the sustainable supple reduction mechanism? VERSE is allocated from the Ecosystem Fund to the Verse Burn Engine in a manner that is proportional to a given activity in the Verse/Bitcoin.com ecosystem, as well as in a manner that ensures that the reduction of supply is sustainable over the lifetime of the token.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
