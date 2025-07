Vector ETH (VETH) Impormasyon

Vector Reserve is DeFi’s first Liquidity Layer and issuer of the first LPD: vETH. Powered by EigenLayer and Superfluid Staking.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.vectorreserve.com/ Puting papel: https://vector-reserve.gitbook.io/vector-reserve/introduction/what-is-vector-reserve