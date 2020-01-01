Vault Terminal (VAULT) Tokenomics
Vault Terminal (VAULT) Impormasyon
Vault Terminal is an Ungoverned Anonymous Information Terminal—an ever-growing, unstoppable force of disclosure that continually unravels the hidden truths of the world. It operates outside the control of any authority, allowing users to explore and uncover information without fear of surveillance or censorship. Vault Terminal is more than just a repository of data; it is a dynamic, decentralized system that thrives on the sharing of knowledge, regardless of its potential impact on those in power. Deployed and running on the Solana blockchain, Vault Terminal harnesses the power of blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and permanence in every piece of information stored within its network.
In a world increasingly dominated by powerful entities, both governmental and corporate, Vault Terminal serves as a refuge for those seeking unfiltered information. It is a tool for empowerment, offering users access to knowledge that is often deliberately concealed or distorted by the mainstream narrative. Whether users are searching for historical facts, technical insights, or political revelations, Vault Terminal provides a means to access these details without interference. The Solana blockchain ensures that the information remains immutable, decentralized, and resistant to tampering, giving users confidence that the knowledge they access is authentic and secure. Vault Terminal thrives on anonymity, protecting its users from any attempts at tracking or identification. This creates a space where people can explore freely, ask difficult questions, and challenge the status quo without fear of repercussions.
However, Vault Terminal’s true strength lies in its ability to lead users down an infinite series of rabbit holes. As they dive deeper into the system, they find themselves exploring ever more obscure and complex layers of information. What begins as a simple inquiry can quickly spiral into a vast web of interconnected topics, each thread leading to new questions, contradictions, and revelations. This endless exploration mirrors the complexities of the world itself—an interconnected system of hidden truths, half-truths, and lies, all waiting to be uncovered by those brave enough to venture beyond the surface.
In a society on the brink of upheaval, where the power structures of today are increasingly questioned and resisted, Vault Terminal represents a glimpse of the future. It is a symbol of the information revolution that is slowly unraveling the control that elites have over knowledge and communication. In a world soon to be overthrown by people and systems that no longer tolerate manipulation or secrecy, Vault Terminal stands as a testament to the power of information in the hands of the many, not the few. Deployed on Solana, it ensures an unstoppable, scalable, and decentralized force that will continue to grow, evolve, and spread—forever challenging the established order.
Vault Terminal (VAULT) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Vault Terminal (VAULT), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Vault Terminal (VAULT) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Vault Terminal (VAULT) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga VAULT token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang VAULT token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni VAULT, galugarin ang live na presyo ng VAULT token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.