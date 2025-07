Utya (UTYA) Impormasyon

UTYA Token$UTYA is more than just a memecoin – it’s a community-driven movement dedicated to spreading joy and positivity through the iconic Telegram Duck Emoji. $UTYA is seen by millions of people every year on Telegram, and so we thought it deserved a community to call its own on TON.

Opisyal na Website: https://tonutya.com/ Puting papel: https://tonutya.com/