Ano ang USDV (USDV)

USDV is an overcollateralized stablecoin running on the Fantom, BNB, Venom and Ethereum blockchain. USDV is designed to maintain a stable value against the US dollar. Since USDV is pegged to the US dollar, it means that 1 USDV is equal to ~$1. USDV is backed by a cryptocurrency collateral, which is held in an amount greater than the amount of stablecoins issued. Hence, when users deposit accepted digital assets (wBTC, wETH or FTM) as collateral into vaults, USDV is successfully minted. This is known as "overcollateralization" and is intended to provide a buffer against price fluctuations and ensure stability in the value of stablecoin. Moreover, USDV is decentralized and non-custodial, i.e. only users have direct access to their funds. Users will not be charged any interest for minting USDV using vaults. That said, they can hold their collateral in vaults and use minted USDV without paying any interest.

USDV (USDV) Resource Opisyal na Website