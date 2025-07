Unseen (UNCN) Impormasyon

Unseen is a decentralized esports platform that combines gaming, blockchain technology, and NFTs. The platform features a unique game launcher and character-based NFTs that can level up through gameplay. Players can access a battle pass system, participate in multiple games, and customize their characters using an integrated editor. The platform's services are powered by its token, Unseen (UNCN), which is used for purchasing in-game assets, skins, and pay for services.

Opisyal na Website: https://playunseen.com Puting papel: https://docs.playunseen.com/whtiepaper