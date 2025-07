Truffle Token (TRUFF) Impormasyon

$TRUFF is a revenue-sharing meme coin that combines fun, community engagement, and utility. Holders unlock tiered rewards based on token ownership, including revenue shares from bot fees and NFT drops, VIP event access, and exclusive perks. The ecosystem gamifies participation with evolving pig characters, fostering a strong community while offering tangible earning opportunities through its innovative, utility-driven platform.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.truffletoken.meme Puting papel: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1RJ9BPK4OiAGQBuupBt1H9CQcTLDvxPyf/view?usp=sharing