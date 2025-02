Ano ang TrueSight DAO Governance Token (TDG)

TrueSight DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) on a mission to build a better world based on verifiable truth. We aim to heal the world with love by applying the open-source philosophy to drive social and environmental justice. Our purpose is to create a positive impact by building and contributing to open-source social ventures, earning governance tokens (TDG) in the process. Profits from these ventures increase the value of our tokens, enabling us to amplify our impact and support the self-actualization of our members. TrueSight DAO functions as a decentralized network of individuals working together to promote truth, love, and harmony. We leverage blockchain technology and open-source principles to empower contributors, reward value creation, and foster a community driven by autonomy, integrity, and diversity. The utility of TrueSight DAO lies in its ability to: 1. Drive social and environmental justice through open-source social ventures 2. Empower individuals towards self-actualization and personal growth 3. Increase token value through profitable ventures, amplifying impact 4. Foster a community based on verifiable truth, love, and harmony

