Tokery Finance Presyo (TOFI)
Ang live na presyo ng Tokery Finance (TOFI) ngayon ay 0 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 21.01K USD. Ang presyo ng TOFI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Tokery Finance:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Tokery Finance sa loob ng araw ay -4.32%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 914.00M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng TOFI na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng TOFI.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Tokery Finance na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Tokery Finance na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Tokery Finance na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Tokery Finance na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|-4.32%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|-45.47%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Tokery Finance: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-0.41%
-4.32%
-16.95%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Market-Making and Liquidity Simply tokenizing assets is not enough – they need liquidity to be attractive. Tokery is actively building an on-chain RWA Marketplace with integrated Automated Market Making (AMM) optimized for real-world assets. Our approach includes: AI-driven market making algorithms to minimize slippage (aiming for <0.5% even on typically illiquid assets). The AMM uses a constant product formula (x*y=k) like Uniswap, but with AI adjustments based on real-time demand, sentiment analysis (scraping news or social media for relevant signals), and macro conditions. This dynamic pricing is a unique differentiator. A 0.3% trading fee on the marketplace, which undercuts many exchanges and improves cost efficiency for traders. Moreover, liquidity providers (LPs) earn 0.2% of each trade in Tokery’s native token as a reward, incentivizing deep liquidity. (This also drives token utility, see $TOFI below.) Cross-listings and integrations: Tokery isn’t an isolated island. We are integrating with major Solana DEXs and aggregators so that any RWA token issued can be traded broadly in the Solana ecosystem. If someone wants to swap a Tokery token on Serum or Jupiter aggregator, they will be able to – Tokery will supply the needed market infrastructure. This openness contrasts with closed platforms that only allow trading in proprietary marketplaces. Jurisdiction-based filtering on the marketplace to ensure offerings are only shown to eligible investors. This maintains compliance even in secondary trading – e.g., a U.S. unaccredited investor simply won’t see or be able to buy a token that was issued under Reg D for accredited investors. This kind of fine-grained control is appealing to institutions worried about secondary market compliance. Traction and Credibility: (As of Q2 2025) Tokery is launching its platform and native token, and has already garnered industry attention. We’ve formed strategic partnerships (including participation in Solana’s hackathons and RWA consortiums) and are building a community of early adopters. Our team is composed of experts in blockchain, finance, and law (with backgrounds in top institutions – details can be shared separately). This interdisciplinary strength reduces execution risk. Moreover, public commentary from industry leaders in our materials (BlackRock, ARK Invest, etc.) underpins that we’re tackling a timely problem. In comparison to other players: Ondo Finance: Focused on tokenized funds (like tokenized treasuries) and primarily deals with accredited investors; it lacks AI automation and end-user tokenization tools. Traditional Blockchains (Ethereum, Avalanche): They provide the base layer but not the integrated stack Tokery offers. For instance, Ethereum’s RWA activities rely on disparate dApps and suffer from higher fees and slower throughput Avalanche has fast finality but requires custom subnets for features like KYC (e.g., Deloitte’s subnet) which is not a universal solution. Tokery is chain-agnostic in usage but provides a holistic platform out-of-the-box, which these general layers do not. Bottom line for investors: Tokery isn’t just another tokenization project; it’s aiming to be the infrastructure backbone for a tokenized economy. By uniting technology (AI + blockchain), compliance, and market mechanisms, Tokery creates high barriers to entry for competitors. As the $217T RWA market inevitably migrates on-chain, Tokery stands to capture significant value by being the most seamless and trusted gateway.
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Tokery Finance (TOFI) ay maaaring magbigay ng mas malalim na pananaw sa pangmatagalang halaga at potensyal na paglago nito. Mula sa kung paano ipinamamahagi ang mga token hanggang sa kung paano pinamamahalaan ang supply, ipinapakita ng tokenomics ang pangunahing istraktura ng ekonomiya ng isang proyekto. Alamin ang tungkol sa malawak na tokenomics ng TOFI ngayon!
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa VND
₫--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa EUR
€--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa USD
$--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa INR
₹--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa KRW
₩--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa THB
฿--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa AED
د.إ--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م--
|1 TOFI ipinagpalit sa MXN
$--