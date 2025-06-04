TOKERO Presyo (TOKERO)
Ang live na presyo ng TOKERO (TOKERO) ngayon ay 0.150598 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 11.46M USD. Ang presyo ng TOKERO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng TOKERO:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay -- USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng TOKERO sa loob ng araw ay +1.02%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 76.00M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng TOKERO na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng TOKERO.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng TOKERO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00151563.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng TOKERO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng TOKERO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng TOKERO na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00151563
|+1.02%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng TOKERO: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.11%
+1.02%
-35.80%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
TOKERO Token powers TOKERO SocialFi — the network for money, finance, and endless opportunities. Built on top of a proven crypto exchange ecosystem, TOKERO SocialFi redefines how you connect, invest, and grow. Financial education, accessible to all. Further than Web3, further than a future where decentralized finance is the go-to standard, our mission is to offer financial education to every individual who wants to take things to the next level. We live in the age of information, but the flip side of this coin is misinformation. The abundance of courses, the rise of infotainment, and the increased complexity of trading platforms create barriers that facilitate access to financial education. We have created a whole in-house ecosystem that hosts transactions educators, founders, creators, and everyone who wishes to learn, earn, build, and level up. TOKERO Academy and TOKERO Ventures are two amazing places where users can Level UP and grow their career in the crypto space. At the core of our community stands the TOKERO Token. It fuels both our mission and the members of our ecosystem, be they teachers or learners, and to open opportunities to anyone who seeks more. We witnessed a decline in the quality of life amongst fellow Europeans due to a lack of financial education. This impacts individuals of any age and background. But we firmly believe that no matter your current situation, knowing how to manage your assets can create opportunities for a better and more fulfilling life. That’s exactly why we’ve built an ecosystem driven only by excellence. Confidently knowing that everything that is delivered to our community is carefully curated so that the courses are actually good and mentors are truly mentors, not vendors. Our projects and community will operate under the close guidance of The Crypto Mayors, our dedicated regional ambassadors. Since our beginnings in 2018 we’ve come a long way and our community grows day by day. On TOKERO Exchange Platform we have over 70.000 active users. But these numbers will grow faster. In November 2024, our Tap2Earn Game "Crypto Mayors Kombat" will launch in partnership with Ice Open Network and we expect to onboard millions of new users in our ecosystem. We are excited to announce our integration with Solana, a high-performance blockchain known for its incredibly fast processing speeds and low transaction costs. This strategic alliance marks a new beginning for us, but also for the entire crypto space. The value we are going to bring on the table will be massive. It’s time to thrive. It’s time to Level UP. With the TOKERO Token and TOKERO SocialFi, the next era of money, education, and opportunity is already here.
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa VND
₫3,962.98637
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.23192092
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.10993654
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.13102026
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.150598
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.63853552
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺5.89139376
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥21.71171366
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽11.82796692
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa INR
₹12.93938016
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp2,468.81927712
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa KRW
₩205.4533215
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱8.40035644
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.7.47568472
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.8508787
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.20631926
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳18.42717128
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦238.28669746
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴6.26337082
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs14.457408
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs42.68549712
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸77.22966636
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa THB
฿4.9245546
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$4.51191608
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa AED
د.إ0.55269466
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.12349036
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$1.18068832
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م1.3855016
|1 TOKERO ipinagpalit sa MXN
$2.89449356