Ano ang Tigris (TIG)

Tigris is a decentralized synthetic leverage trading platform on Arbitrum and Polygon that allows you to trade crypto, forex, and commodities with up to 500x leverage directly from your wallet. Asset prices are sourced through a powerful oracle system powered by Pyth. Thanks to our oracle architecture, all orders are instantly executed at the exact selected price. On top of regular orders, Tigris features the possibility to add and remove margin, open a position on top of another and to partially close positions. Liquidity for traders is provided through tigUSD, the protocol own stablecoin that can be staked to receive 30% of trading fees. 70% of trading fees and governance power is distributed to staked TIG. TIG has been fairly launched, with no private deals or VC raises.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!