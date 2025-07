The ILLUSION Project (ILLUSION) Impormasyon

The ILLUSION Project is a meme project built to evolve with the times by remixing and reimagining pop culture. It blends mainstream web 2 pop culture with web 3 crypto native degen culture, making it a cultural bridge between web 2 and web 3.

At first glance, it has everything expected from a memecoin, including Avukadu, a half-cat, half-avocado mascot with endless parody potential. But beneath the surface lies something deeper—a hidden race of alien refugees made of cosmic slime, lurking in the backend of the site.

Opisyal na Website: https://gen-jut-su.com Puting papel: https://gen-jut-su.com/illusion-apepaper-3-0/