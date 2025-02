Ano ang TaoPad (TPAD)

Taopad is a cryptocurrency protocol designed to synergize with the BitTensor network's native token, $TAO. It introduces a novel rewards mechanism, leveraging a collection of miners and validator nodes to reward its holders with $wTAO (Wrapped TAO) tokens. Taopad allows users to enjoy the benefits of mined $TAO without having to invest effort in the cumbersome task of procuring and managing BitTensor network mining and validator equipment TAOPAD is intricately linked with $TAO and the BitTensor network. As a gateway into the Bittensor network from Ethereum, TaoPad enables holders of $TPAD, its token, to gain exposure to value on the Bittensor network by acting as a catalyst facilitating competitive mining and validation activities on the the Bittensor network and distributing rewards gained to holders of $TPAD.

Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!