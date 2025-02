Ano ang TAO Subnet Sharding (TAOSHARD)

Building upon the innovative foundations of the Bittensor Protocol and the scalability benefits of sharding technology, we proudly introduce Tao Subnet Sharding. This groundbreaking initiative within the Bittensor ecosystem aims to revolutionize decentralized intelligence by integrating the concept of sharding into the network. Tao Subnet Sharding is designed to complement and enhance the existing Bittensor framework by dividing the network into more manageable segments known as shards. Each shard operates as a specialized subnet, focusing on specific types of intelligence or data processing tasks tailored to diverse use cases and industries. By incorporating sharding, Tao Subnet Sharding facilitates parallel processing, reduces latency, and increases throughput, thereby accelerating the production of decentralized intelligence while maintaining the high-quality standards set by the original Bittensor Protocol.

