Switch Token (SWITCH) Impormasyon

Switch Reward Card is a blockchain-based financial services ecosystem. The blockchain is empowered by a global decentralized node network where node licensees will be rewarded, by the blockchain, with Switch Digital Rewards. Switch offers payment solutions for both traditional and cryptocurrencies around the world. The SWITCH ERC-20 Token is the Switch Digital Reward once it has been bridged.

Opisyal na Website: https://switchrewardcard.com/ Puting papel: https://switchrewardcard.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/11/litepaper-V1.1.pdf