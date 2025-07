Supernova Shards Life Coin (LFC) Impormasyon

Supernova Shards is a sci-fi sandbox survival MMORPG in an open world featuring indirect controls and an open economy with play & earn mechanics. Life Coin (LFC) serves as the main in-game currency. It is used primarily to trade items in the game world. In addition, only LFC can pay for Reborn Tech subscription, Blueprints (NFT) and earn LFS (gov tokens) via staking.

Opisyal na Website: https://supernovashards.world/ Puting papel: https://supernovashards.world/docs/supernova-shards_whitepaper.pdf