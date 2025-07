Staked FRAX (SFRAX) Impormasyon

Staked FRAX (sFRAX) is an ERC4626 staking vault that distributes part of the Frax Protocol yield weekly to stakers denominated in FRAX stablecoins. The sFRAX token represents pro rata deposits within the vault and is always withdrawable for FRAX stablecoins at the pro rata rate at all times.

Opisyal na Website: https://app.frax.finance/sfrax/stake