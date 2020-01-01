Spintria (SP) Tokenomics
Spintria (SP) is a utility adult-token on the TON network created for anonymous and quick access to the content in the adult entertainment ecosystem. The adult industry faces numerous issues that limit its growth and safety.
Spintria offers an innovative solution that could change the game. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies will help overcome these challenges and create a safer, more profitable, and fairer ecosystem for all participants.
Security and Privacy
- Problem: Leakage of personal data and confidential information.
- Solution: The SP token is built on the TON blockchain, ensuring anonymity and transaction security.
Financial Barriers
- Problem: Limited access to traditional financial services.
- Solution: The introduction of cryptocurrency $SP and DeFi tools to simplify and reduce the cost of financial operations.
Censorship and Legal Restrictions
- Problem: Strict legal constraints and content censorship.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms utilizing the $SP token that are hard to censor.
Exploitation and Lack of Fair Compensation
- Problem: Unfair working conditions and low earnings.
- Solution: Transparent and fair reward systems using smart contracts based on $SP.
Monetization Challenges
- Problem: Difficulties in monetizing content.
- Solution: Use of $SP for direct and instant payments without intermediaries.
Lack of Innovation
- Problem: Insufficient technological innovation.
- Solution: Implementation of new technologies, such as NFTs and DeFi, utilizing $SP.
Stigmatization and Social Pressure
- Problem: Stigmatization and negative attitudes toward industry workers.
- Solution: Community support and educational initiatives funded through $SP.
Content Quality Issues
- Problem: Low-quality content.
- Solution: Introduction of quality standards and rating systems, supporting professional creators through $SP.
Market Access Issues
- Problem: Limited access to the global market.
- Solution: Decentralized platforms based on $SP to ensure global access.
Intellectual Property Protection Issues
- Problem: Piracy and illegal content distribution.
- Solution: Use of blockchain technologies to protect copyrights and track content distribution through $SP.
Spintria offers a comprehensive solution to all key issues within the adult industry. Our token $SP and WEB-3 technologies create a safe, fair, and innovative ecosystem that benefits both content creators and consumers. Join us and be a part of the revolution in the adult industry.
Spintria (SP) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Spintria (SP), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Spintria (SP) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Spintria (SP) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga SP token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang SP token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni SP, galugarin ang live na presyo ng SP token!
Prediksyon sa Presyo ng SP
Gustong malaman kung saan maaaring patungo ang SP? Pinagsasama ng aming pahina ng prediksyon sa presyo ng SP ang sentimento sa merkado, mga makasaysayang trend, at mga teknikal na tagapagpahiwatig upang magbigay ng isang pasulong na pananaw.
Bakit Dapat Mong Piliin ang MEXC?
