OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation.
Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants.
At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment.
The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration.
OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership.
As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga OIIAOIIA token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang OIIAOIIA token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni OIIAOIIA, galugarin ang live na presyo ng OIIAOIIA token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.