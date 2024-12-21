Spinning Cat Presyo (OIIAOIIA)
Ang live na presyo ng Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) ngayon ay 0.0033702 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 3.39M USD. Ang presyo ng OIIAOIIA na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Spinning Cat:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 715.27K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Spinning Cat sa loob ng araw ay +15.46%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 999.82M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng OIIAOIIA na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng OIIAOIIA.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Spinning Cat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00045125.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Spinning Cat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0015573579.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Spinning Cat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Spinning Cat na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00045125
|+15.46%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0015573579
|-46.20%
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Spinning Cat: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.60%
+15.46%
-0.42%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation. Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants. At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment. The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration. OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership. As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
