Ano ang SphereSXS (SXS)

Sphere is a community first multi chain launchpad with over 2 years of experience in enabling dynamic new projects in the space to raise liquidity in a fair and decentralized manner. We currently support 7 of the leading chains, including being the exclusive launchpad for Mantle. Over the years our community has steadily grown in size and engagement and we now have a Community of over 350k and over 40k are successful KYCed. When we say we are community first, we mean it. We do not do whitelist spots based on who fills a form out first and we don’t operate high financial barriers to entry. Unlike traditional launchpads based on who clicks a button quickest, at Sphere we have built a platform which is equitable and fair for everyone. We have a specialized due diligence team that doesn't just do a deep dive into all projects that want to list with us, but we work with projects with potential to get them ready for IDO and launch. We have a robust refund policy in place that protects the community whilst helping the project future proof itself for listing and beyond.

SphereSXS (SXS) Resource Opisyal na Website