Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors. Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs. Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. Each card has been beautifully and uniquely illustrated and contains delicate artistic flourishes in addition to meticulous detailing. Every player is sure to find something to love. Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Spellfire (SPELLFIRE), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo.
Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga SPELLFIRE token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang SPELLFIRE token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni SPELLFIRE, galugarin ang live na presyo ng SPELLFIRE token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.