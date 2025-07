SolChicks (CHICKS) Impormasyon

Our mission is to be the leading fantasy NFT PvP and P2E gaming ecosystem on the Solana blockchain. We built our game around adorable SolChick NFT collectibles, where players use their SolChicks as their characters in a unique gaming metaverse.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.solchicks.io/ Puting papel: https://www.solchicks.io/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/SolChicks-Whitepaper-1.pdf