Solayer Staked SOL Presyo (SSOL)
Ang live na presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL (SSOL) ngayon ay 207.17 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 254.93M USD. Ang presyo ng SSOL na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Solayer Staked SOL:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 3.87M USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL sa loob ng araw ay +4.06%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 1.23M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng SSOL na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng SSOL.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +8.08.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -33.5321840110.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +40.3878743680.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +57.41163479928828.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +8.08
|+4.06%
|30 Araw
|$ -33.5321840110
|-16.18%
|60 Araw
|$ +40.3878743680
|+19.50%
|90 Araw
|$ +57.41163479928828
|+38.34%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Solayer Staked SOL: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+0.93%
+4.06%
-11.58%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Solayer is the dominant restaking marketplace on Solana.. We aim to empower on-chain decentralized applications (dApps) with improved network bandwidth while securing the L1 at the same time. Our goal is to provide dApps on Solana with a greater likelihood of securing block space and prioritizing transaction inclusion. sSOL is the universal liquidity layer for delegates [dApps] and LRTs on Solayer. Every unit of SOL can be perceived as a unit of blockspace lent towards dApps, securing network bandwidth and TPS. The stake delegated towards dApps, which derives an AVS SPL token, is built on top of sSOL-SOL liquidity. Similarly, LRTs are built on top of sSOL liquidity interface to generate vault strategies. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. There are various ways of utilizing sSOL and earning maximum yield as an sSOL Holder. You can delegate to dApps to bootstrap network bandwidth or participate in DeFi strategies to earn additional APY, starting with our launch partners. Now we will go through a couple of examples on how you can put your sSOL to work in AMMs, lending protocols, perpetual exchanges, and more. Liquidity Vaults on Kamino Kamino’s liquidity vaults are an automated liquidity solution that allows users to earn yield on their crypto assets by providing liquidity to concentrated liquidity market makers (CLMMs). A vault deploys liquidity into an underlying DEX pool, consisting of 2 tokens. When you deposit into a vault, you earn fees from trading volume. In other words, if you deposit into a pool with sSOL and SOL, any token swaps that utilize that pool will incur a small cost to the swapper. As a Kamino depositor, you earn from that swap fee. Vault Capital Deposit Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL into a Kamino vault. Your sSOL will provide liquidity to a DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Kamino automates rebalancing and compounding, maximizing your yield. Benefit: Earn yield passively while maintaining exposure to sSOL. Liquidity Provision on Orca Orca utilizes a Concentrated Liquidity Automated Market Maker (CLAMM) to enhance capital efficiency and yield for liquidity providers. By providing liquidity to Orca’s pools, users can earn yield on their crypto assets through trading fees. When you provide liquidity to an Orca pool, such as the sSOL-SOL pair, you earn fees from each token swap within that pool. This means if you deposit sSOL and SOL into the pool, any trades that occur between these tokens will generate fees, which are distributed to you as a liquidity provider. Orca automates this process, ensuring optimal capital efficiency and low slippage. LP Example Situation: You have 100 sSOL worth $10,000 USD. You want to earn yield on your assets without active management. Use Case: Deposit your sSOL and an equivalent amount of SOL into an Orca CLAMM pool. Your sSOL and SOL will provide liquidity to the DEX, earning fees from trading volume. Orca’s advanced CLAMM technology will ensure that your assets are utilized efficiently, maximizing your returns. Benefit: Earn yield passively from trading fees while maintaining exposure to both sSOL and SOL.
