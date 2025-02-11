Solaya Presyo (SOLAYA)
Ang live na presyo ng Solaya (SOLAYA) ngayon ay 0.00054565 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 416.72K USD. Ang presyo ng SOLAYA na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Solaya:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 84.15K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Solaya sa loob ng araw ay -12.21%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 763.71M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng SOLAYA na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng SOLAYA.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solaya na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solaya na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solaya na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Solaya na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|-12.21%
|30 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|60 Araw
|$ 0
|--
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Solaya: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+2.21%
-12.21%
--
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
Solaya is an automated trading platform built on Solana that empowers users to manage on-chain trading agents with exceptional security and efficiency. The platform provides a comprehensive framework for asset management and real-time trade execution, leveraging predefined trading strategies and constantly refreshed market data. The system prioritizes user control, guaranteeing that all assets remain exclusively in the user’s hands throughout every transaction. The process begins with the creation of a dedicated on-chain vault that safely stores user assets. A single wallet transaction not only sets up the vault but also assigns it a unique identifier derived from the agent’s public key. Once this secure storage is in place, users deposit the necessary tokens to lay the groundwork for the automated trading activities that follow. Live market data is collected from multiple Solana RPC nodes and processed swiftly to guide trading decisions. The information is channeled into two streams—one populating an analytics dashboard with comprehensive performance metrics, and the other feeding high-quality data directly to the trading agents. These agents monitor a range of market indicators, from token prices to liquidity levels, to identify optimal trading opportunities. When conditions are favorable, the system selects the best trade route via a liquidity aggregator and executes an atomic on-chain swap. During the transaction, funds temporarily exit the vault for the trade and are immediately redeposited upon completion, with every action securely recorded on-chain. Risk management is a foundational aspect of Solaya’s design. Trading agents impose a minimum trade size to avoid scenarios where operational costs might eclipse potential gains. Additionally, the platform integrates exposure controls and automated measures to moderate risk amid volatile market conditions. Alternative routing techniques also help mitigate network congestion, guaranteeing that transaction confirmations remain reliable even during peak demand. Solaya operates on a subscription model which requires users to acquire SOLAYA tokens in order to use the platform. The management dashboard offers real-time performance metrics, detailed analytics, and full control over trading agents, allowing users to add capital or halt operations as needed. Every transaction is permanently logged on-chain, providing a transparent, auditable history that supports continuous performance review and risk assessment. Engineered for rapid data processing, secure trade execution, and thorough activity logging, Solaya’s robust infrastructure ensures that trading agents always have the latest market insights while granting users transparent oversight of their trading performance. This design reflects a steadfast commitment to secure asset management, efficient trade execution, and proactive risk management in the dynamic world of cryptoasset trading.
|1 SOLAYA ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.0008675835
