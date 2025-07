Silk (SILK) Impormasyon

Silk Stable is a private stablecoin tracking a basket of global currencies and commodities. Silk Stable is fast and agile, with 6-second transaction times. Launched by Shade Protocol and powered by Secret Network, Silk operates as an interoperability hub between global currencies – acting as a perpetual hedge against macro volatility and inflation.

Opisyal na Website: https://app.shadeprotocol.io/silk Puting papel: https://shadeprotocol.io/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Shade-Protocol-Whitepaper.pdf