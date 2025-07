Shrapnel (SHRAP) Impormasyon

SHRAPNEL is a first-person extraction shooter where you'll fight as a MEF (Mercenary Extraction Force) Operator. The gameplay is competitive and intense. In 2038 an asteroid collided with the moon, and years later meteorites rain down on earth repeatedly: dangerous yet valuable. Your mission is to collect this mysterious meteorite substance, survive in military combat, and get out alive. The progression system provides long-term goals and rewards for your Operator character. It’s the ultimate high-stakes treasure hunt.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.shrapnel.com/ Puting papel: https://public.shrapnel.com/Shrapnel-White-Paper.pdf