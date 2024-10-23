Seedworld (SWORLD) Tokenomics
Seedworld (SWORLD) Impormasyon
Description:
Seedworld is a UGC (user-generated content) gaming platform that allows individuals to create, explore, and monetize their unique worlds and experiences. It provides easy-to-use tools for users to design games, lands, and assets, even without coding knowledge. In this ecosystem, players can craft their own economies, trade assets, and shape the future of the platform. Seedworld combines the creative freedom of user-generated content with a decentralized economy, where creators, players, and investors alike can thrive.
What is the native utility of the $SWORLD Token? $SWORLD is the central token in the Seedworld ecosystem. $SWORLD can be used to purchase collections, lands and cosmetics $SWORLD is the only way to acquire Seedworld’s ingame currency Ame. Even if players use FIAT to purchase Ame, a portion of the funds is used to buyback and burn $SWORLD. $SWORLD is used for Lands and Seed Roots upgrades $SWORLD offers discounts for Battle Passes $SWORLD can be staked for rewards and to get free land & island NFTs $SWORLD can be farmed for rewards. Seedworld is focusing on several key verticals: Gaming: Providing players and creators with tools to build immersive games and experiences. User-Generated Content (UGC): Empowering players to craft and share their own assets, lands, and games. Virtual Economy: Creating an integrated economy where players can trade, monetize, and invest in NFTs and virtual goods. NFTs: Seedworld uses NFTs as the foundation for ownership of in-game assets, such as land, mounts, avatars, and items, giving creators control over their content. Cross-IP Collaboration: Offering a collaborative space where players and creators interact and co-develop experiences that can scale beyond traditional gaming.
How many $SWORLD tokens are there in circulation? $SWORLD Token will launch on October 23, 2024, with a total of 2,187,422,513 tokens in circulation for a total supply of 20,000,000,000 tokens. The complete breakdown is: Tokenomics: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1F0drPCmXc_Yu4ExRj5Iybi5RoCQcD96sW951-fENyyU/edit?usp=sharing Who are the backers of $SWORLD? Seedworld is backed by the leading Web3gaming Incubator Seedify Where can I buy $SWORLD? Starting October 23rd, $SWORLD will be available for purchase on a number of leading decentralized exchanges and chains: Ethereum: Uniswap Base: Aerodrom Solana: Raydium BSC: Pancakeswap Arbitrum: Camelot Avalanche: LFJ
Seedworld (SWORLD) Tokenomics at Pagsusuri ng Presyo
Galugarin ang mga pangunahing tokenomics at datos ng presyo para sa Seedworld (SWORLD), kasama ang market cap, mga detalye ng supply, FDV, at kasaysayan ng presyo. Unawain ang kasalukuyang halaga at posisyon sa merkado ng token sa isang sulyap.
Seedworld (SWORLD) Tokenomics: Ipinaliwanag ang Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Mga Kaso ng Paggamit
Ang pag-unawa sa mga tokenomics ng Seedworld (SWORLD) ay mahalaga para sa pagsusuri ng pangmatagalang halaga, pagpapanatili, at potensyal nito.
Mga Pangunahing Sukatan at Paano Sila Kinakalkula:
Kabuuang Supply:
Ang maximum na bilang ng mga SWORLD token na nagawa na o kailanman ay gagawin.
Circulating Supply:
Ang bilang ng mga token na kasalukuyang magagamit sa merkado at sa mga pampublikong kamay.
Max na Supply:
Ang hard cap sa kung ilang SWORLD token ang maaaring umiral sa kabuuan.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Kinakalkula bilang kasalukuyang presyo × max na supply, na nagbibigay ng projection ng kabuuang market cap kung ang lahat ng mga token ay nasa sirkulasyon.
Rate ng Inflation:
Sinasalamin kung gaano kabilis ang mga bagong token na ipinakilala, na nakakaapekto sa kakulangan at pangmatagalang paggalaw ng presyo.
Bakit Mahalaga ang Mga Sukat na Ito para sa mga Mangangalakal?
Mataas na circulating supply = mas mataas na liquidity.
Limitado max na supply + mababang inflation = potensyal para sa pangmatagalang pagtaas ng presyo.
Transparent na pamamahagi ng token = mas mahusay na tiwala sa proyekto at mas mababang panganib ng sentralisadong kontrol.
Mataas na FDV na may mababang kasalukuyang market cap = posibleng mga signal ng labis na pagpapahalaga.
Ngayong naiintindihan mo na ang tokenomics ni SWORLD, galugarin ang live na presyo ng SWORLD token!
Disclaimer
Ang datos ng Tokenomics sa pahinang ito ay mula sa mga mapagkukunan ng third-party. Hindi ginagarantiya ng MEXC ang katumpakan nito. Mangyaring magsagawa ng masusing pananaliksik bago mamuhunan.