SEDUX AI (SEDUX) Impormasyon

SeduxAI is a decentralized application (DApp) built on the Solana blockchain, providing users with the opportunity to engage in conversations with AI-generated virtual personalities. These personalities are equipped with rich backstories, distinct traits, and visual representations, all created through advanced AI technology. Some personalities are designed to offer more intimate and playful interactions, catering to users personalized connection.

Opisyal na Website: https://sedux.live/ Puting papel: https://seduxai.gitbook.io/sedux.live