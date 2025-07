sDOLA (SDOLA) Impormasyon

sDOLA is a yield-bearing, synthetic stablecoin that derives its yield from Inverse Finance’s FiRM fixed rate lending market revenues. Users who stake DOLA receive a constant stream of DBR’s, which are auto-compounded into more DOLA, resulting in yield-bearing sDOLA.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.inverse.finance/sDOLA Puting papel: https://www.inverse.finance/sDOLA.pdf