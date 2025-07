Saito (SAITO) Impormasyon

Saito is a Web3 Foundation grant recipient that runs blockchain applications directly in your browser. The network pays ISPs instead of miners or stakers, allowing Web3 projects to self-fund infrastructure instead of passing costs to predatory monopolies like Infura.

Opisyal na Website: https://saito.tech Puting papel: https://saito.io/saito-whitepaper.pdf