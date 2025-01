Ano ang RXCGames (RXCG)

RXC Games is a gaming platform that is using RXC Games (RXCG) token built on Binance Smart Chain, native token of RXC Games platform. What started as a friendly bet on a games night, continued to be an idea and at the end turned out to be online casino up to date with the latest games including live games, with the number of over 5000 games. We are fully licensed with around 70 top providers including Playtech, Microgaming, Playson, Konami and others. Our team is currently made of CEO, two CFOs, CTO with additional 3 developers, and a CM.

