Ano ang RWA NOVA (NOVA)

RWA NOVA is a blockchain-based platform designed to tokenize real-world assets (RWAs), such as real estate, art, and stocks, enabling fractional ownership and secure transactions. By leveraging the BNB Smart Chain, RWA NOVA facilitates transparent and immutable trading of traditionally illiquid assets. The platform currently operates in Thailand and Laos, where it transforms business ownership into digital tokens. These tokens grant investors fractional ownership of asset-backed ventures. The first funding round successfully raised $300,000, demonstrating the platform’s utility and market demand. The second funding round has already surpassed $20,000, showcasing continued investor interest and adoption.

