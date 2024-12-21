Robonomics Network Presyo (XRT)
Ang live na presyo ng Robonomics Network (XRT) ngayon ay 2.21 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 6.36M USD. Ang presyo ng XRT na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Robonomics Network:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 15.73K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Robonomics Network sa loob ng araw ay +24.32%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 2.89M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng XRT na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng XRT.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Robonomics Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.431799.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Robonomics Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +2.2923529980.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Robonomics Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.6896945900.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Robonomics Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -1.4207300980253494.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.431799
|+24.32%
|30 Araw
|$ +2.2923529980
|+103.73%
|60 Araw
|$ -0.6896945900
|-31.20%
|90 Araw
|$ -1.4207300980253494
|-39.13%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Robonomics Network: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+22.30%
+24.32%
-7.69%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is Robonomics Network? Robonomics Network is a Web3 cloud platform designed to manage IoT devices and robotics, facilitating decentralized and secure interactions between humans and machines. It enables users to conduct techno-economic transactions and develop serverless IoT applications, with a focus on global accessibility, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Founded in 2017 by Sergei Lonshakov, Alexander Kapitonov, Alexander Krupenkin, and Alexander Starostin, the project now has over 50+ developers and engineers. Robonomics is operational on Ethereum, Polkadot and Kusama, and is compatible with the Robot Operating System (ROS), positioning itself as a pioneer in IoT, robotics and blockchain integration. Interested in the various use cases and possibilities with Robonomics Network? Discover more: https://robonomics.network/books/ https://robonomics.network/cases/ How does Robonomics Network work? The idea behind the project is to integrate robots and cyber-physical systems directly into the human economy by using smart contracts. Having an established infrastructure on Ethereum and Polkadot, Robonomics allows engineers of smart cities and industry 4.0 zones to build trust among autonomous robots and provides people with direct access to them for ordering products and services. Robonomics users can turn their IoT devices into autonomous economic agents. The robot gets a wallet address and thus the ability to receive payments for the work done or pay for the services of other agents with no humans or bank involved. Robonomics uses blockchain technology to provide transparency and standardize the interaction between the network members. The developers can create open smart contacts for further usage in IoT & Robotics projects, while others may build their applications based on these public contracts. Discover more about Robonomics: https://robonomics.network/ What is a Robonomics Network (XRT) token? XRT is the utility token for the Robonomics Network, designed as the fuel to power interactions and transactions within a decentralized IoT and robotics ecosystem. It enables robots and cyber-physical systems to operate autonomously within blockchain environments, allowing for efficient machine-to-machine and human-to-machine transactions. XRT can be used to pay transaction fees on the parachains or purchase subscriptions for priority IoT services. The token operates across the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Kusama ecosystems. Users can interact with decentralized applications (dApps) through XRT, engage with Robonomics’ parachains, or connect with IoT devices using the Robot Operating System (ROS) and AIRA OS. To ensure long-term sustainability, XRT incorporates mechanisms to manage inflation and includes token-burning protocols to help control supply and demand. For more details on XRT: https://robonomics.network/xrt/
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$3.5139
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡1.7459
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa EUR
€2.0995
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa USD
$2.21
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM9.945
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺77.7699
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥345.7324
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽227.4974
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa INR
₹187.7174
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp35,645.1563
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱130.0143
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.112.4448
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$13.4368
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$3.1603
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳264.0066
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦3,426.3398
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴92.6432
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs112.71
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs614.9104
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸1,160.0953
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa THB
฿75.582
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$72.1123
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr1.9669
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$17.1717
|1 XRT ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م22.2326