RIZON (ATOLO) Impormasyon

Rizon is a Tendermint core-based blockchain platform that develops modules to support the transformation of off-chain services into on-chain services. These modules provide users with blockchain-based services, boosting the inflow of ecosystem participants and the diversification of businesses that utilize the platform.

Opisyal na Website: https://rizon.world/ Puting papel: https://docs.rizon.world/