Restaked sAVAX (RSAVAX) Impormasyon

rsAVAX is restaked sAVAX, allowing users to benefit from native sAVAX yield as well as rewards for providing crypto-economic security to Avalanche L1s.

Users deposit sAVAX and receive rsAVAX at a 1:1 ratio. Yield Yak then acts as a curator on Suzaku's restaking marketplace, deploing sAVAX as collateral to Avalanche Operators and Avalanche L1s, in exchange for rewards. These rewards are compounded into the value of rsAVAX.

Opisyal na Website: https://yieldyak.com/avalanche/milk/0xDf788AD40181894dA035B827cDF55C523bf52F67/ Puting papel: https://docs.yieldyak.com/milk-vaults/rsavax-suzaku-restaking