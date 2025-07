Renzo Restaked LST (PZETH) Impormasyon

pzETH is a Liquid Restaking Token (LRT) by Renzo which represents a user’s restaked position within the Symbiotic ecosystem. pzETH serves as the interface to the Symbiotic ecosystem and secures Actively Validated Services (AVSs) through restaking.

Opisyal na Website: https://www.renzoprotocol.com/