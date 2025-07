RentAI (RENT) Impormasyon

The GPU marketplace for enterprise

Buy $RENT and stake it to receive a share of the profits from our enterprise GPU marketplace. If you're an enterprise customer contact us for more details.

The Rent AI team manages a GPU marketplace that is unique in crypto. Users looking to rent GPU computation can compare the best rates for whatever hardware they need and the marketplace takes a cut from the deal. These profits are distributed amongst $RENT stakers.

Opisyal na Website: https://rentai.pro/ Puting papel: https://rent-ai.gitbook.io/docs/current-state-of-ai/introduction