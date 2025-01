Ano ang Recovery Right (RRT)

Recovery Right Tokens (RRTs) are digital tokens evidencing a limited-recourse, contingent obligation of the Bitfinex Group. RRTs are notional credits, are solely dependent on the Bitfinex Group’s recovery of Losses sustained during a theft in August 2016, and are subordinated to any and all other claims against the Bitfinex Group, including claims related to the Losses. RRTs were initially created as an incentive for BFX token holders converting to equity; that in the event of any recovery of stolen bitcoins from Bitfinex, BFX token holders would be repaid first, followed by any remaining bitcoins being distributed among RRT holders. As of April 03, 2017, all outstanding BFX tokens have either been converted to equity or redeemed.

