Ano ang QUINCOIN (QIN)

QUINCOIN is a utility token backed by health care Ecosystem Quincareand upcoming crypto exchange bitqin.io. The health care market place Quincare connects care giver like Doctors,Nurses,Physiotherapist with care seeker . Utility of QUINCOIN token is mentioned below Utility of QUINCOIN in Health care Ecosystem 1. Payment Solution for Quincare 2. QUINCOIN holder will get loyalty benefits as rewards and bonus. They will also get special discount in our home health care platform QUINCARE. 3. QUINCOIN holder will get free online consulting and health care tips from reputed physician Utility of QUINCOIN in upcoming crypto exchange bitqin.io 1.QUINCOIN is major trading pair in Exchange. The token holders will be rewarded with various benefits on the trading exchange, and in our future projects Future Plans A NFT market place where the user can create a NFT, buy a NFT and sell a NFT as well. Minting NFT will be through QUINCOIN

