Qudefi Presyo (QUDEFI)
Ang live na presyo ng Qudefi (QUDEFI) ngayon ay 0.072607 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 7.28M USD. Ang presyo ng QUDEFI na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Qudefi:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 9.80K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Qudefi sa loob ng araw ay +5.46%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 100.00M USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng QUDEFI na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng QUDEFI.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Qudefi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00375632.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Qudefi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ -0.0039683138.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Qudefi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0279526204.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Qudefi na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ +0.00375632
|+5.46%
|30 Araw
|$ -0.0039683138
|-5.46%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0279526204
|+38.50%
|90 Araw
|$ 0
|--
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Qudefi: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
+1.00%
+5.46%
-18.37%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.11544513
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.05735953
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.06897665
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.072607
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.3267315
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺2.55504033
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥11.35863908
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽7.47416458
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa INR
₹6.16723858
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp1,171.08048121
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱4.27146981
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.3.69424416
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.44145056
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.10382801
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳8.67363222
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦112.56844066
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴3.04368544
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs3.702957
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs20.20217168
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸38.11359251
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa THB
฿2.4831594
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$2.36916641
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.06462023
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.56415639
|1 QUDEFI ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.73042642