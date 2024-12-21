Quantum Network Presyo (QSWAP)
Ang live na presyo ng Quantum Network (QSWAP) ngayon ay 0.0002492 USD. Mayroon itong kasalukuyang market cap ng $ 2.49M USD. Ang presyo ng QSWAP na ipinagpalit sa USD ay ina-update real-time.
Pangunahing pagganap ng merkado ng Quantum Network:
- 24-oras na dami ng kalakalan ay $ 106.19K USD
- Pagbabago ng presyo ng Quantum Network sa loob ng araw ay +30.90%
- Mayroon itong circulating supply na 10.00B USD
Kumuha ng real-time na mga update sa presyo ng QSWAP na ipinagpalit sa presyo ng USD sa MEXC. Manatiling may kalaman sa pinakabagong data at pagsusuri sa merkado. Ito ay mahalaga para sa paggawa ng matalinong mga desisyon sa pangangalakal sa mabilis na merkado ng cryptocurrency. Ang MEXC ay ang iyong go-to platform para sa tumpak na impormasyon sa presyo ng QSWAP.
Sa araw na ito, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Quantum Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ 0.
Sa nakalipas na 30 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Quantum Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0011832285.
Sa nakalipas na 60 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Quantum Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.0006625653.
Sa nakalipas na 90 araw, ang pagbabago ng presyo ng Quantum Network na ipinagpalit sa USD ay $ +0.00020447920632349975.
|Panahon
|Palitan (USD)
|Palitan (%)
|Ngayong araw
|$ 0
|+30.90%
|30 Araw
|$ +0.0011832285
|+474.81%
|60 Araw
|$ +0.0006625653
|+265.88%
|90 Araw
|$ +0.00020447920632349975
|+457.24%
Tuklasin ang pinakabagong pagsusuri ng presyo ng Quantum Network: 24h Mababa & Mataas, ATH at araw-araw na mga pagbabago:
-1.29%
+30.90%
+105.43%
Sumisid sa mga istatistika ng merkado: market cap, 24h volume, at supply:
What is the project about? Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms. What makes your project unique? 1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability. 2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem. 3. Layer 2 Solutions Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security. History of your project. Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX What’s next for your project? Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development) What can your token be used for? 1. Transaction Fees Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform. 2. Governance Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations. 3. Staking Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens. 4. Liquidity Provision Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity. 5. Incentive Mechanisms Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community. 6. Reward Distribution In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users. 7. Access to Services Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services. 8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
Ang MEXC ay ang nangungunang cryptocurrency exchange na pinagkakatiwalaan ng mahigit 10 milyong user sa buong mundo. Kilala ito bilang palitan na may pinakamalawak na seleksyon ng token, pinakamabilis na paglilista ng token, at pinakamababang bayarin sa pangangalakal sa merkado. Sumali sa MEXC ngayon para maranasan ang top-tier liquidity at ang pinaka-competitive na bayarin sa merkado!
Ang mga presyo ng Cryptocurrency ay napapailalim sa mataas na panganib sa merkado at pagbabago ng presyo. Dapat kang mamuhunan sa mga proyekto at produkto na pamilyar sa iyo at kung saan mo naiintindihan ang mga panganib na kasangkot. Dapat mong maingat na isaalang-alang ang iyong karanasan sa pamumuhunan, sitwasyon pinansyal, mga layunin sa pamumuhunan at tolerance sa panganib at kumunsulta sa isang independiyenteng financial adviser bago gumawa ng anumang pamumuhunan. Ang materyal na ito ay hindi dapat ituring bilang payo sa pinansyal. Ang nakaraang performance ay hindi isang maaasahang tagapagpahiwatig ng performance sa hinaharap. Ang halaga ng iyong pamumuhunan ay maaaring bumaba pati na rin tumaas, at maaaring hindi mo mabawi ang halaga na iyong namuhunan. Ikaw ang tanging responsable para sa iyong mga desisyon sa pamumuhunan. Ang MEXC ay hindi mananagot para sa anumang pagkalugi na maaari mong matamo. Para sa higit pang impormasyon, mangyaring mag-refer sa aming Mga Tuntunin sa Paggamit at Babala sa Panganib. Pakitandaan din na ang data na nauugnay sa nabanggit na cryptocurrency na ipinakita dito (gaya ng kasalukuyang live na presyo) ay batay sa mga third party sources. Ang mga ito ay iniharap sa iyo sa isang “as is” na batayan at para sa impormasyon lamang, nang walang representasyon o warranty ng anumang uri. Ang mga link na ibinigay sa mga third-party na site ay wala rin sa ilalim ng kontrol ng MEXC. Ang MEXC ay walang pananagutan para sa pagiging reliable at accuracy ng naturang mga third-party na site at ang kanilang mga nilalaman.
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa AUD
A$0.000396228
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa GBP
￡0.000196868
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa EUR
€0.00023674
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa USD
$0.0002492
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa MYR
RM0.0011214
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa TRY
₺0.008769348
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa JPY
¥0.038984848
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa RUB
₽0.025652648
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa INR
₹0.021167048
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa IDR
Rp4.019354276
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa PHP
₱0.014660436
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa EGP
￡E.0.012679296
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa BRL
R$0.001515136
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa CAD
C$0.000356356
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa BDT
৳0.029769432
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa NGN
₦0.386354696
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa UAH
₴0.010446464
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa VES
Bs0.0127092
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa PKR
Rs0.069337408
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa KZT
₸0.130812556
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa THB
฿0.00852264
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa TWD
NT$0.008131396
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa CHF
Fr0.000221788
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa HKD
HK$0.001936284
|1 QSWAP ipinagpalit sa MAD
.د.م0.002506952